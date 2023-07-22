7 Tips To Improve Vastu In Bedroom
Producer: Nishad T
Ideally, the bed should be placed in the southwest corner of your bedroom.
Keep the room clean and tidy, as clutter can block the energy flow in the room
Choose soothing colors for the walls, furniture, and decor, as they promote calmness.
Avoid mirrors in the bedroom, but if you have one, ensure it doesn’t face the bed.
Keep electronic devices away from your bed. Place it at a considerable distance.
Ensure there’s ample natural light and proper ventilation in the bedroom.
Consider placing indoor plants in the room, as they help enhance positivity.