7 Tips To Keep Food Safe At Home
World Food Safety Day is observed annually on June 7 to raise awareness about the importance of food safety and promote actions to detect and prevent foodborne risks.
The primary goal of World Food Safety Day is to emphasise the need for safe food practices throughout the entire food chain.
Start by maintaining a clean and hygienic kitchen environment. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food, especially after using the restroom, and handling raw meat.
Prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw and cooked foods separate. Use separate cutting boards, utensils, and plates for raw and cooked items.
Cook food thoroughly to kill any harmful bacteria. Use a food thermometer to ensure that meats, poultry, seafood, and other potentially hazardous foods reach the appropriate internal temperatures.
Properly store perishable foods to maintain their freshness and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Pay attention to food expiration dates.
Thaw frozen foods safely to prevent bacterial growth. Thaw foods in the refrigerator, under cold running water, or in the microwave using the defrost setting.
Handle leftovers with care to avoid foodborne illnesses. Refrigerate leftovers promptly after a meal and consume them within a few days. Reheat leftovers thoroughly to a steaming hot temperature.
Maintain a clean kitchen by regularly cleaning countertops, cutting boards, utensils, and appliances. Pay attention to areas prone to bacteria buildup, such as sponges and dishcloths.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More