7 Tips To Keep Your Marriage As Exciting As Ever
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Keep talking openly and honestly to understand each other’s evolving desires and needs.
Regularly plan date nights to break routine and share quality time together.
Surprise each other with thoughtful gestures, gifts, or spontaneous getaways.
Maintain emotional and physical intimacy to keep the connection alive.
Continuously show appreciation and gratitude for each other’s efforts and qualities.
Explore new destinations, creating shared memories and adventures.
Learn new things together, like cooking a new cuisine or taking a dance class.
