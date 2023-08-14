7 Tips To Keep Your Teeth Strong And Healthy
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Brush teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste for thorough cleaning.
Floss regularly to remove food particles and prevent plaque buildup.
Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to avoid any enamel damage.
Limit sugary and acidic foods to protect teeth from decay.
Rinse with mouthwash to freshen breath and reduce bacteria.
Avoid any tobacco products to prevent stains and gum issues.
Consume calcium-rich foods for strong teeth and enamel protection.
