7 Tips To Recover From Binge Eating

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

 We’ve all had those times in our lives when stress, trauma, or depression prompted us to indulge in comfort foods.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

However, the aftermath of this experience does not settle us down; rather, we are overwhelmed with remorse and unsure of what to do next.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

First things first, take a few deep breaths after a binge-eating session.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Change into some comfortable clothing.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Spend some time identifying what caused this binge episode.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Note the cause with the date and time.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Remind yourself that bingeing is not failing, rather, you are recovering.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Repeat this out loud if that is more effective.

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 3

Instead of committing that this was the last time you binged on food, try to reduce the frequency in the future.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More