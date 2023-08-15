7 Tips To Reduce Your Lower Belly
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Incorporate cardio exercises for overall fat reduction and
calorie burn.
Focus on targeted lower abdominal workouts, such as leg raises.
Eat a balanced diet to manage weight and bloating effectively.
Hydrate well to support digestion and reduce water retention.
Include strength training to build muscle and increase metabolism.
Prioritise adequate sleep for optimal hormonal balance and recovery.
Practice stress reduction techniques to manage cortisol levels.
