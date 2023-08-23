7 Tips To Shed 5kgs In A Month
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Consume a balanced, calorie-controlled diet with ample fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.
Incorporate a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine.
Stay hydrated with water; it can aid in weight loss and control appetite.
Ensure 7-9 hours of quality sleep to regulate hormones that affect hunger and cravings.
Cut down on sugary snacks and drinks that can lead to weight gain.
Minimise processed foods, which often contain hidden calories and unhealthy fats.
Watch portion sizes to avoid overeating and track calorie intake.
