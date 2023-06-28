7 Tips To Smell Good
In Hot Weather
Wearing fragrances leaves a
trail of scent that speaks
volumes about your
presence and personal style.
The hot weather can make
sweat and body odours
more noticeable, so it’s
crucial to prevent it with
pleasant scents.
Opt for fragrances that are light,
fresh, and reviving during the
hot summer months. Citrus,
floral, and aquatic ones are
excellent choices.
Apply perfume to points such
as the wrists, neck, behind the
ears, and inside the elbows for
a longer-lasting and more
noticeable fragrance.
To make your fragrance last longer, consider layering it with complementary scented products.
In hot weather, a little
goes a long way. Apply your
fragrance with a light hand to
avoid overwhelming yourself
and others.
Opt for lighter formulations of
your favourite perfumes, such
as eau de toilette or body mists,
instead of heavy eau de parfum
or concentrated perfume oils.
Due to the higher temperatures
and increased perspiration, it’s
a good idea to refresh your
fragrance during the day.
High temperatures and direct
sunlight can degrade the quality
of your fragrances. Store your
perfumes in a cool, dark place to
preserve their scent and longevity.
