7 Types Of Biscuits You
Must Try Once
Chocolate Chip Cookies: Classic buttery biscuits with delightful chocolate chips for a sweet treat
Shortbread: Buttery, crumbly biscuits with a melt-in-your-mouth texture
Oreo Cookies: Iconic sandwich biscuits filled with a creamy center, perfect for dunking
Digestive Biscuits: Wholesome, slightly sweet biscuits made with wholemeal flour, great for snacking
Macarons: Delicate, colorful almond-based biscuits filled with luscious ganache or cream
Biscotti: Twice-baked Italian biscuits, ideal for dipping into coffee or tea
Anzac Biscuits: Oat-based cookies with coconut and golden syrup, popular in Australia and New Zealand