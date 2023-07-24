7 Types Of Biscuits You  Must Try Once

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedis

Chocolate Chip Cookies: Classic buttery biscuits with delightful chocolate chips for a sweet treat

Shortbread: Buttery, crumbly biscuits with a melt-in-your-mouth texture

Oreo Cookies: Iconic sandwich biscuits filled with a creamy center, perfect for dunking

Digestive Biscuits: Wholesome, slightly sweet biscuits made with wholemeal flour, great for snacking

Macarons: Delicate, colorful almond-based biscuits filled with luscious ganache or cream

Biscotti: Twice-baked Italian biscuits, ideal for dipping into coffee or tea

Anzac Biscuits: Oat-based cookies with coconut and golden syrup, popular in Australia and New Zealand