7 Types Of Cheese Everybody Needs To Know About
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Cheddar is an extremely versatile, sharp, and popular cheese for snacking or cooking.
Brie is a super soft, creamy cheese with a rich, buttery flavour profile.
Blue Cheese is bold and tangy. One has to be extremely skilled to use it.
Parmesan is a hard, aged cheese with intense umami flavour and nuttiness.
Mozzarella isa mild type of cheese that is stretchy, and ideal for pizzas and caprese salads.
Goat cheese is creamy in texture and tangy which makes it perfect for salads and spreads
Feta is crumbly and salty and is often used in Mediterranean dishes.
