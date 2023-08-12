7 Types Of Food Diabetic Patients Should Indulge In
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are good for low-carb nutrition.
Berries have antioxidants and a low glycemic index which is good for health.
Avocados are filled with healthy fats and can help regulate blood sugar.
Quinoa with fibre and protein for sustained energy.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts for blood sugar control.
Greek yogurt for protein and probiotics to support digestion.
Salmon’s omega-3 fatty acids supports heart health.
