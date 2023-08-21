7 Types Of Milk And Their Benefits
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Simple cow’s milk is rich in calcium and protein, supports bone health and muscle growth.
Almond Milk is low in calories, dairy-free, and high in vitamin E and antioxidants.
Soy Milk is high in protein, a good source of vitamins, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats.
Oat Milk is naturally sweet, low in saturated fat, and a source of dietary fibre.
Coconut Milk is creamy and rich in healthy fats, especially useful in cooking and baking
Cashew Milk is creamy, a source of healthy fats, and contains essential minerals like magnesium.
Goat’s Milk is easier to digest than cow’s milk and high in essential nutrients like calcium.
