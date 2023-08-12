7 Types Of Sushis Foodies Must Try Out
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Nigiri is a delicacy wit fresh fish atop a small bed of seasoned rice.
With thin slices of raw fish served without rice, everybody loves a good sashimi.
The California Roll features a crab, avocado, cucumber, and seaweed outside.
You may also like
5 Ways To Minimise Food Shortage
5 Risks Of Overeating In General
Rainbow rolls are not only tempting to look at but are delicious too.
Tempura sushi rolls are widely popular and people love indulging in them.
Spicy Tuna Roll has the freshness of Tuna, spicy mayo, and cucumber wrapped.
Philadelphia Rolls are filled with the goodness of Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber.
NEXT: 7 Types Of Salads To Include To Your Diet