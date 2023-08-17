7 Uncommon Hobbies To Have
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Geocaching is treasure hunting with GPS coordinates for outdoor adventures.
Letterboxing combines hiking and puzzle-solving to find hidden boxes.
Falconry is the process of training and flying birds of prey for an ancient sport.
Sculpting intricate designs from bars of soap is an interesting hobby to have.
Foraging is identifying and gathering wild edible plants and fungi.
Aquascaping is crafting underwater landscapes in aquariums for artistic expression.
Lock picking is learning the art of unlocking various types of locks.
