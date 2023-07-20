7 Vaastu Tips For Setting Up Your Office

Vaastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, offers practical guidelines for designing and building spaces that promote harmony, health, and prosperity.
From the right direction for the entrance to the placement of furniture and color schemes, various aspects can impact the energy flow and influence your success.
It’s best if the main entry point of the office faces north or east without any obstacles.
The correct stairway position as per Vaastu is in the south or south-west direction, painted in light pastel shades.
Employees should face either north or east.
The ideal location for the reception is in the east or northeast direction to give clients a positive vibe.
A colour palette should have blue, green, white, cream, red, and pink.
The office owner’s cabin should be placed in the south-west direction and face north while working. Consider placing jade plants, snake plants, or bamboo plants on your office desk, as they bring good luck and prosperity.
Avoid tables with glass tops or metal tables, as these are considered unlucky.