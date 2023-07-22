7 Vastu Tips For Good Health
Producer: Nishad T
Keep your house clutter-free, as clutter can contribute to anxiety and stress.
Allow natural light and fresh air to circulate, as it creates a healthy environment.
Try and maintain a balance of earth, water, fire, air, and space in your home.
To promote good health, position your head towards the south or west direction while sleeping.
Ensure the kitchen is clean daily, well-organized, and the cooking stove faces east.
Place indoor plants, as they have positive effects on physical and mental health.
If you have a water fountain or aquarium, place it in the northeast direction of the house.