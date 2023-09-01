7 Vastu Tips To Keep In Mind When Planning A Home Makeover 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Entrance Placement: Ensure the main entrance faces north, east, or northeast for positive energy flow

Bedroom Direction: Place the master bedroom in the southwest for stability and prosperity

Kitchen Location: Locate the kitchen in the southeast to enhance family well-being

Colors and Elements: Use calming colors in living areas and incorporate the five natural elements into your decor

Clutter-Free Spaces: Keep your home organized and clutter-free to promote positive energy circulation

Ventilation and Natural Light: Ensure proper ventilation and ample natural light to invite positivity and health

Avoid Negative Sha Chi: Avoid sharp corners, beams, and columns that create negative energy, or use remedies to counteract them