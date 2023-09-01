7 Vastu Tips To Keep In Mind When Planning A Home Makeover
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Entrance Placement: Ensure the main entrance faces north, east, or northeast for positive energy flow
Bedroom Direction: Place the master bedroom in the southwest for stability and prosperity
Kitchen Location: Locate the kitchen in the southeast to enhance family well-being
Colors and Elements: Use calming colors in living areas and incorporate the five natural elements into your decor
Clutter-Free Spaces: Keep your home organized and clutter-free to promote positive energy circulation
Ventilation and Natural Light: Ensure proper ventilation and ample natural light to invite positivity and health
Avoid Negative Sha Chi: Avoid sharp corners, beams, and columns that create negative energy, or use remedies to counteract them