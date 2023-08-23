7 Vegetables That Can Stop Hair fall

Spinach is rich in iron, it enhances blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth.

 High in vitamin A, carrots maintain a healthy scalp and strengthen hair follicles.

 Beta-carotene in sweet potatoes supports hair health and growth.

Loaded with vitamin C, bell peppers aid in collagen production for strong hair.

 The sulphur compounds present in onion boost hair growth and prevent dandruff and hair loss.

 High in lycopene, tomatoes combat hair loss by promoting scalp health.

Silica in cucumbers strengthens hair and prevents breakage.