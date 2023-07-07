7 Warning Signs Of Liver
Cirrhosis You Should
Not Ignore
The liver is an essential organ that plays an important role in keeping our bodies functioning properly.
Liver cirrhosis is a chronic disease characterized by the scarring and damage of liver tissue over an extended period of time.
Feeling constantly tired and
lacking energy is one of the early
signs of liver cirrhosis.
A common symptom of liver cirrhosis is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.
Loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss are among the causes of liver cirrhosis.
Fluid retention in the abdomen (ascites) is a frequent sign of liver cirrhosis. It can cause discomfort, bloating, and pain.
Liver cirrhosis can cause intense itching. It is often widespread and can be attributed to the build-up of toxins in the body.
Our liver’s ability to metabolize proteins diminishes as cirrhosis progresses. This can result in muscle wasting and a noticeable loss of muscle mass.
Liver cirrhosis can cause
gastrointestinal bleeding, which can
result in black, tarry stools or vomiting
of blood (hematemesis).
