7 Ways Gardening Can Help Better Your
Mental Health
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Connecting with nature promotes relaxation and reduces stress.
Gardening fosters mindfulness through nurturing and observation of plants.
Time spent outdoors in green spaces boosts mood and positivity.
Gardening engages senses, stimulating creativity and focus.
Remember that engaging in physical activity while gardening releases endorphins.
Gardening offers an escape from daily pressures and technology.
Accomplishing tasks and watching plants grow provides a sense of achievement.
