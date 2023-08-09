7 Ways Gardening Can Help Better Your  Mental Health

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Connecting with nature promotes relaxation and reduces stress.

Gardening fosters mindfulness through nurturing and observation of plants.

 Time spent outdoors in green spaces boosts mood and positivity.

You may also like

 Gardening engages senses, stimulating creativity and focus.

Remember that engaging in physical activity while gardening releases endorphins.

Gardening offers an escape from daily pressures and technology.

Accomplishing tasks and watching plants grow provides a sense of achievement.