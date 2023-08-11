7 Ways To Cope With Depression Post Miscarriage
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Seek professional support through therapy or counselling.
Talk to loved ones about your feelings and struggles.
You need to allow yourself to grieve and process your emotions.
Engage in self-care activities that bring comfort and solace.
Do focus on your physical health through proper nutrition and exercise.
Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress.
Consider journaling as an outlet for expressing your thoughts.
