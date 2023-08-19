7 Ways To Curb Midnight Craving
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Stay hydrated in order to distinguish thirst from hunger.
Avoid caffeine and large meals before bedtime.
Plan balanced dinners to prevent late-night hunger pangs.
Stock healthy snacks like fruit or yogurt for emergencies.
Practice mindful eating and savour every bite during meals.
Brush your teeth early to discourage additional eating.
Create a regular sleep schedule to regulate hunger hormones.
