ANXIETY
Deep Breathing
Practice slow, deep breaths to activate your body's relaxation response, which will help calm your mind
Regular Exercise
Physical exercise helps reduce anxiety by releasing endorphins, which improves your mood, and promotes better sleep
Practice Meditation
Meditation techniques can help you stay focused, which reduces anxious thoughts and promotes relaxation
Identify Negative
Thoughts
Notice negative or anxious thoughts and challenge their validity, and replace them with positive thoughts
Set a Routine
Create a schedule that includes regular sleep patterns, healthy meals, exercise, and has time for relaxation as well
Limit Caffeine and Alcohol
Caffeine and alcohol can aggravate anxiety symptoms. Reduce or
avoid them altogether
Seek Help
Talk to a friend, family member or go to a professional therapist to talk about your anxiety
