7 easy Ways to deal with 

ANXIETY

Deep Breathing

Practice slow, deep breaths to activate your body's relaxation response, which will help calm your mind

Regular Exercise

Physical exercise helps reduce anxiety by releasing endorphins, which improves your mood, and promotes better sleep

Practice Meditation

Meditation techniques can help you stay focused, which reduces anxious thoughts and promotes relaxation

Identify Negative
Thoughts

Notice negative or anxious thoughts and challenge their validity, and replace them with positive thoughts

Set a Routine

Create a schedule that includes regular sleep patterns, healthy meals, exercise, and has time for relaxation as well

Limit Caffeine and Alcohol

Caffeine and alcohol can aggravate anxiety symptoms. Reduce or
avoid them altogether

Seek Help

Talk to a friend, family member or go to a professional therapist to talk about your anxiety

