7 ways to decorate your home for monsoons

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Add pops of vibrant colors through cushions, rugs, and curtains to brighten up the space

Use weather-resistant fabrics and materials to prevent damage from humidity

Place indoor plants to bring in fresh greenery and a cozy ambiance.

Hang monsoon-themed wall art or paintings to celebrate the season

Install dim and warm lighting to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere

Arrange comfortable seating with throws and blankets for a snug and relaxing feel.

Use scented candles or diffusers with fresh and calming fragrances

