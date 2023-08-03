7 ways to decorate your home for monsoons
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Add pops of vibrant colors through cushions, rugs, and curtains to brighten up the space
Use weather-resistant fabrics and materials to prevent damage from humidity
Place indoor plants to bring in fresh greenery and a cozy ambiance.
Hang monsoon-themed wall art or paintings to celebrate the season
Install dim and warm lighting to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere
Arrange comfortable seating with throws and blankets for a snug and relaxing feel.
Use scented candles or diffusers with fresh and calming fragrances
