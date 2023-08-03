7 ways to enjoy on International Beer day

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Host a beer tasting party with friends, trying various international brews

Explore beer-related events and festivals in your area or online

Visit a local brewery and learn about the beer-making process

Pair your favorite beer with different food items for a delectable experience

Participate in a beer-themed pub quiz or trivia night

Try your hand at brewing your own beer at home with a DIY kit

Relax with a chilled beer, enjoying a laid-back evening with good company