7 Ways To Get Beautiful Eyelashes

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

One has to eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals.

 Use serums with ingredients like biotin and peptides on your eyelashes.

  Avoid harsh rubbing and use a mild makeup remover.

 Curl lashes and apply mascara in thin coats.

Professional treatments can enhance natural curl and lift.

You can consider applying castor oil on your lashes for nourishment. 

Use petroleum jelly on your lashes only at night to moisturise them. 