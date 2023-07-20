7 Ways To Improve Gut Health

Producer:  Nishad T

Consume a variety of fiber-rich foods that promote a diverse gut microbiome.

Include fermented foods that are rich in probiotics to improve gut health.

Avoid too many antibiotics, as they can also disrupt the gut bacteria.

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, yoga and breathing exercises.

Limit processed and ultra-processed foods that are high in added sugars and unhealthy fats.

Regular physical activity helps enhance gut health by promoting beneficial gut bacteria.

Try to get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night to have a healthy gut and overall well-being.