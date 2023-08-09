7 Ways to Increase the Lifespan of Your Dog
Producer: Riya Ashok
Choose the perfect breed. Human divorce is sad, but a dog-human relationship gone wrong could be fatal for the dog.
Look for a breeder who has a stellar reputation for putting out puppies who are balanced and healthy.
One thing to keep in mind while you inspect every square inch of your home is this: How many different ways may my puppy damage himself here?
Young puppies are sponges for learning, so take advantage of this time to teach them vital cues like come, leave it, and an instant sit or down.
Most dogs need a high-quality diet, whether it comes from a can, bag, or your kitchen.
Learn to say one small word: “No” to protect your dog from all of this unwanted attention and guidance.
