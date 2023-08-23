7 Ways To Manage A Stubborn Child
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Reward good behaviour with praise and small incentives to encourage it.
Establish consistent rules and consequences to provide structure.
Listen actively to understand their feelings and concerns, fostering trust.
Demonstrate the desired behavior to set an example for them to follow.
Show empathy and validate their emotions, helping them feel understood.
Create a predictable daily routine to provide stability and reduce anxiety.
Stay calm and patient even in challenging situations to avoid power struggles.
