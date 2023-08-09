7 Ways To Nail Your Eye Makeup
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You must begin with a clean and well-moisturised eye area.
Apply an eyeshadow primer to enhance color and longevity.
Make sure to blend neutral shades in the crease for depth and dimension.
Use darker shades in the outer corner to create definition.
Apply eyeliner close to the lash line for definition.
Curl lashes before applying mascara for an open look and then add in the mascara to finish the look.
You need to keep practicing and experimenting to find your preferred style.
