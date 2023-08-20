7 Ways To Resolve Conflicts In A Relationship
Effective Communication:
Listen actively, express feelings, and avoid blame.
Stay Calm: Keep emotions in check during the discussion.
Empathise: Understand each other’s perspective and feelings.
Take a Break: If things get heated, step away temporarily.
Compromise: Find middle ground and be willing to give in.
Forgive and Let Go: Holding grudges only prolongs conflicts.
Use “I” Statements: Express your feelings without accusing.
