7 Ways To Resolve Conflicts In A Relationship

Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Effective Communication: Listen actively, express feelings, and avoid blame.

 Stay Calm: Keep emotions in check during the discussion.

 Empathise: Understand each other’s perspective and feelings.

Take a Break: If things get heated, step away temporarily.

Compromise: Find middle ground and be willing to give in.

 Forgive and Let Go: Holding grudges only prolongs conflicts.

 Use “I” Statements: Express your feelings without accusing.