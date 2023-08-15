7 Ways To Strengthen Your Immunity
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try and eat a complete balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
Stay hydrated to support immune function and overall health.
Get regular exercise to boost immunity and reduce inflammation.
You may also like
5 Reasons To Eat Almonds
5 Reasons To Eat Raisins
Prioritise quality sleep for optimal immune system functioning.
Manage stress through relaxation techniques and mindfulness practices.
Limit alcohol intake to support immune system efficiency.
Do stay up to date with vaccinations to prevent any sort of infections.
NEXT: 5 Indoor Plants That Can Improve Your Health