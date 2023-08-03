7 ways to take care of your joints
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Stay active with regular low-impact exercises like swimming or walking
Maintain a healthy weight to reduce stress on your joints
Practice proper posture and body mechanics to avoid unnecessary strain
Incorporate joint-friendly supplements like Omega-3 fatty acids
Avoid repetitive movements and give your joints regular breaks during activities
Warm-up before exercising and stretch afterward to improve joint flexibility
Consult a healthcare professional for guidance and early intervention if you experience joint pain or discomfort