7 Ways To Treat
Thyroid
Naturally
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try eating iodine-rich foods like seaweed or yogurt to support thyroid function.
Consume selenium sources like Brazil nuts for thyroid health.
Manage stress through yoga, meditation, or relaxation techniques.
Include omega-3 fatty acids like salmon for anti-inflammatory support.
Prioritise foods with zinc, like pumpkin seeds, for thyroid health.
Avoid excessive soy consumption, which may affect thyroid function.
Limit refined sugars and processed foods to manage inflammation.
