7 Ways To Treat Thyroid Naturally

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Try eating iodine-rich foods like seaweed or  yogurt to support thyroid function.

Consume selenium sources like Brazil nuts for thyroid health.

 Manage stress through yoga, meditation, or relaxation techniques.

 Include omega-3 fatty acids like salmon for anti-inflammatory support.

Prioritise foods with zinc, like pumpkin seeds, for thyroid health.

 Avoid excessive soy consumption, which may affect thyroid function.

 Limit refined sugars and processed foods to manage inflammation.