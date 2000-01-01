7 Wonders Of The Ancient World

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, also known as the Seven Wonders of the World, is a list of seven notable structures present during the classical era.

The first known list dates to 2nd–1st century BC.

Pyramids of Giza

Built around 2600 BC in Egypt, they are the only surviving wonders from that era. The structures house the tombs of Egyptian pharaohs.

Hanging Gardens of Babylon

Believed to be located in present-day Iraq, the paradise was constructed on an artificial mountain. However, many experts doubt its exixtence.

Temple of Artemis

Built in 6th century BC in Turkey, the temple was dedicated to the Greek goddess of the hunt. It was a treasure trove of works of art.

Statue of Zeus

Depicting the king of the Greek gods, the monument was built in 5th century BC in Greece. It was later destoyed by fire.

Mausoleum at Halicarnassus

Dedicated to King Mausolus, the architectural marvel was built in 4th BC in Turkey. A series of earthquakes is believed to have destroyed it.

Colossus of Rhodes

Honouring the Greek sun god Helios, the 33.5-metre statue was built in 4th BC on the island of Rhodes in the Mediterranean Sea.

Lighthouse of Alexandria

Arguably the first lighthouse of the world, it towered over the Mediterranean coast for more than 1,500 years. It was built in 3rd century BC in Egypt.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More