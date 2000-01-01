7 Wonders Of The Ancient World

The first known list dates to 2nd–1st century BC.
Built around 2600 BC in Egypt, they are the only surviving wonders from that era. The structures house the tombs of Egyptian pharaohs.
Believed to be located in present-day Iraq, the paradise was constructed on an artificial mountain. However, many experts doubt its exixtence.
Built in 6th century BC in Turkey, the temple was dedicated to the Greek goddess of the hunt. It was a treasure trove of works of art.
Depicting the king of the Greek gods, the monument was built in 5th century BC in Greece. It was later destoyed by fire.
Dedicated to King Mausolus, the architectural marvel was built in 4th BC in Turkey. A series of earthquakes is believed to have destroyed it.
Honouring the Greek sun god Helios, the 33.5-metre statue was built in 4th BC on the island of Rhodes in the Mediterranean Sea.
Arguably the first lighthouse of the world, it towered over the Mediterranean coast for more than 1,500 years. It was built in 3rd century BC in Egypt.