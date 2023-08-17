7 Yoga Asanas to Cure Knee Pain

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Delve into a pose that exudes grace and resilience, as you sit on your heels with your spine erect. This gentle stretch releases tension in the knee joints and improves circulation.
Embrace the elegance of this lateral stretch that engages your entire body. As you extend your arms, feel the soothing release of tension in your knees, while also strengthening the surrounding muscles and improving stability.
Dive into the beauty of this backbend that nurtures the knees with a gentle opening. The bridge pose strengthens the thighs and buttocks, providing support and stability to the knee joints.
Embrace your inner tranquillity as you stand tall like a majestic tree. This balancing posture helps improve stability and enhances the alignment of your knees, creating a foundation of strength.
Surrender to the comforting embrace of this restorative pose, allowing your knees to gently relax and release tension. Balasana nurtures the knees while promoting a sense of deep relaxation and calm.
This gentle yet invigorating pose enhances flexibility in the knees and promotes circulation, alleviating discomfort and fostering rejuvenation.
Indulge in the ultimate state of serenity and surrender, as you lay flat on your back with your limbs at ease. Savasana allows your body to integrate the benefits of the previous poses, providing profound relaxation.