7 Zinc-rich Foods To Boost Your Immunity

Maintaining good health requires a variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, and one essential mineral is zinc.
It plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, controlling blood sugar, maintaining a healthy heart and taking care of skin and hair. Additionally, zinc also plays a critical role in DNA synthesis within the body.
By consuming these foods, you can promote overall health and wellness, and give your body the zinc it needs to function at its best.
You can include eggs in your diet to fulfil the zinc deficiency. They also provide your body with protein, B vitamins, selenium and many other vitamins and minerals.
Incorporating seeds and sesame into your diet can help fulfil your zinc needs. They not only contain a good amount of zinc but also provide fibre, healthy fats, minerals and vitamins.
Including nuts such as cashews, almonds and peanuts in your diet can also provide you with a good amount of zinc. You can add them to salads, smoothies, or any other favourite foods.
Adding dairy products like paneer and milk will provide the body with zinc as well as many other essential nutrients like protein, calcium and vitamin D.
Adding whole grains like wheat, quinoa and rice to your diet can also be a great option to fulfil your zinc requirements.
Dark chocolates can also be a good source of zinc. However, they are a high-calorie food. Therefore, it is recommended to consume dark chocolate in moderation.