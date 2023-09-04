7 Zodiac Signs Who Can Read Minds

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Pisces are highly intuitive and empathetic, making them excellent at reading people’s thoughts and feelings

Scorpios are also known for their intuition. They are perceptive, and  have a knack for seeing beneath the surface of things

Cancers are deeply emotional and empathetic, and they are often able to sense the feelings of others

Virgos are good at reading people’s body language and facial expressions, which can give them clues about their thoughts 

Libras are naturally diplomatic and fair-minded, and they are good at understanding different perspectives

Geminis are good at picking up on new information and trends, which can give them insights into people’s thoughts and feelings.

Aquarians are good at seeing things from a different perspective, which can help them understand people’s thoughts and feelings