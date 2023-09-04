7 Zodiac Signs Who Can Read Minds
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Pisces are highly intuitive and empathetic, making them excellent at reading people’s thoughts and feelings
Scorpios are also known for their intuition. They are perceptive, and have a knack for seeing beneath the surface of things
Cancers are deeply emotional and empathetic, and they are often able to sense the feelings of others
Virgos are good at reading people’s body language and facial expressions, which can give them clues about their thoughts
Libras are naturally diplomatic and fair-minded, and they are good at understanding different perspectives
Geminis are good at picking up on new information and trends, which can give them insights into people’s thoughts and feelings.
Aquarians are good at seeing things from a different perspective, which can help them understand people’s thoughts and feelings