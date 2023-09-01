8 Festive Season Weight Loss Tips
Producer: Riya Ashok
Plan your meals for the day before going to any festive occasion.
To prevent overeating, use smaller dishes and offer yourself sensible servings.
Before meals, drinking water can make you feel fuller and help you avoid overeating.
Eat mindfully and mindfully, and stop when you are satiated but not overstuffed.
Place a higher priority on healthy foods when presented with a range of meal options.
If you decide to consume alcohol, do it sparingly and alternate with water.
Continue your normal exercise regimen or add physical activity to your daily schedule.