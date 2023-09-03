8 Advantages of Poha for Health
Producer: Riya Ashok
Poha is a low-calorie dish that is a great option for anyone trying to control their weight.
Carbohydrates, which are found in abundance in poha, give you a rapid energy boost.
Poha is simple to digest, making it a good option for those who are undergoing medical treatment or have digestive problems.
Poha is naturally gluten-free, making it a great option for people who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance.
Iron, which is present in poha, is crucial for keeping the blood healthy and preventing anaemia.
Poha includes vital nutrients and vitamins such folate, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), and vitamin B1 (thiamine).
Poha has dietary fibre, which helps improve digestion and make you feel more satisfied.
Poha can be altered to accommodate unique tastes and nutritional requirements.