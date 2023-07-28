8 Affirmations That Will Keep You Going In Life
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Affirmations can be powerful tools in building self-confidence and overcoming challenges.
“I am capable of overcoming any challenge that comes my way.”
“I believe in myself and my ability to achieve my goals.”
“I am strong, resilient, and will persevere through tough times.”
“Every setback is an opportunity for growth and learning.”
“I am in control of my thoughts and emotions.”
“I have the courage to step out of my comfort zone.”
“I attract positive energy and surround myself with optimism.”
“I am enough, and I trust in my own journey.”