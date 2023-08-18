8 Animals That
Can Sing
In the animal realm, birds are the most well-known vocalists. Many bird species sing for mating and communication.
Birds
Humpback Whales are renowned for their complex and eerie songs, which they use for mating rituals.
Humpback Whales
Gibbons are renowned for their complex and melodious cries, which are sometimes described as singing.
Gibbons
Frog species make distinctive cries that might be compared to singing. The cries are to draw in females.
Frogs
Male crickets brush their wings together to create rhythmic complex noises. These noises are mostly used to entice females.
Crickets
Other whales like Blue whales and minke whales, also use vocals for social and communication purposes.
Blue whales
Elephants are known for their low-frequency rumbling. These noises are essential for long-distance communication.
Elephants
Cicadas
are distinguished by their loud, buzzing cries used by different species to attract mates.
