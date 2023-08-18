8 Animals That  Can Sing

Producer:  Nishad T

In the animal realm, birds are the most well-known vocalists. Many bird species sing for mating and communication.

Birds

Humpback Whales are renowned for their complex and eerie songs, which they use for mating rituals.

Humpback Whales

Gibbons are renowned for their complex and melodious cries, which are sometimes described as singing.

Gibbons

Frog species make distinctive cries that might be compared to singing. The cries are to draw in females.

Frogs

Male crickets brush their wings together to create rhythmic complex noises. These noises are mostly used to entice females.

Crickets

Other whales like Blue whales and minke whales, also use vocals for social and communication purposes.

Blue whales

Elephants are known for their low-frequency rumbling. These noises are essential for long-distance communication.

Elephants

Cicadas are distinguished by their loud, buzzing cries used by different species to attract mates.

Cicadas