8 Animals That Have The Best Dance Moves
Dancing is not just a human phenomenon. There are some animals that have fascinating dance moves.
Honeybees are known to be excellent dancers. Usually they communicate the location of a new food source to the colony by wiggling their abdomen.
Grebes dance as part of their courtship ritual, when the male and female synchronise along the surface of the water with outstretched wings.
Sharp-tailed grouse impress their female mates by gathering together with their male counterparts and stomping their feet in the ground. The best one gets chosen!
Flamingoes are master dancers. The more complex their move, better are their chances to be picked up by the females for mating.
Red-crowned cranes take part in an elaborate courtship ritual where the two mates fly together in perfect synchronisation and bond together.
Manakins often impress their female partners by showing off their moves and producing violin-like sounds by rubbing their feathers.
Seahorses take part in a coursthip ritual every morning, when their bodies turn brighter and they start quivering. They swim together for hours by intertwining their tails.
Peacocks are perhaps the most known dancers of the animal kingdom. The males impress their female mates by displaying their dance moves.