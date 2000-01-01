These 8 animals are real-life
bloodsuckers who must have
blood in their regular diet.
Native to Central and
South America, vampire
bats feed exclusively on
blood. But they rarely
drink human blood.
One of the most annoying
creatures, mosquitoes are
found everywhere on earth
except Antarctica.
Leeches, known for their blood-
sucking nature, are often used for
medical purposes to treat blood-
clotting diseases.
Ticks are parasites that have been around for millions of years. They are known to spread dangerous diseases.
A type of water snails, vampire snails feed on fish. They are commonly found in Sicily, Italy.
Vampire moths are known
to suck blood for around
30 minutes. Rarely harmful,
their bite can cause redness.
Oxpeckers feast on open
wounds. Because of their
behaviour, they are regarded
as parasites by experts.
Bed bugs feed on warm
blood of their victims, mostly
mammals and birds. They
can sometimes suck
human blood too.
