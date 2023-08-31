8 Beautiful Quotes by Rumi on Love
“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray.”
“The wound is the place where the Light enters you.”
“Love is an endless act of forgiveness. Forgiveness is an endless act of love.”
“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”
“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.”
“The way you make love is the way God will be with you.”
“Do not be satisfied with the stories that come before you. Unfold your own myth.”
“Wherever you stand, be the soul of that place.”