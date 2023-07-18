Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
8 Best Climber Plants For Home Garden
Beautify your homes by adding these
climber plants
to your garden.
Bougainvillea
is the most popular variety of climbers. It requires little care, and is known for the vibrant leaves that’s often mistaken for flowers.
Blue morning glory
features trumpet-shaped blue-purple flowers. Except winters, it produces fresh flowers everyday.
Devil’s ivy
, better known as money plant, is a low-care, fast-growing climber plant. It is characterised by its heart-shaped leaves.
Star jasmine
is known for its fragrance, green foliage, and white flowers. It blossoms abundantly in spring and summer.
Bengal clock vine
is a native Indian plant, known for its beautiful blue trumpet flowers. Its rope-like stems twine only clockwise, hence its name.
Sweet potato vine
grows fast and is known for its dark-green to lime-green leaves and white flowers with purple throats.
Flame vine
is another fast-growing climber. It is known for its orange-red flowers during winter and spring.
Bleeding heart vine
features dual-coloured flowers. It loves sunlight and grows well when watered regularly.