8 Best Practices to Keep Dandruff Away
Producer: Riya Ashok
Regularly wash your hair with a gentle anti-dandruff shampoo.
Gently massage your scalp with your fingertips as you shampoo.
The scalp and hair can benefit from a balanced diet full of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids.
Using extremely hot water to wash your hair will deplete the natural oils from your scalp, causing dryness and dandruff.
Your hair will stay moisturised and manageable with the aid of conditioner.
Certain hair products, such as gels and sprays, might make dandruff worse.
Regular hair brushing aids in distributing your scalp’s natural oils to your hair, avoiding dryness and flakiness.
Dandruff is one of the many skin and hair conditions that can be worse by stress.