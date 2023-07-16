8 Best South Indian Snacks for the Monsoon
When hunger strikes, murukku is the ideal snack as it is crunchy, spicy, and filling.
In Andhra Pradesh, punugulu is a well-known street snack prepared with dosa or idli batter.
Idlis that have been stuffed with dal, almonds, and veggies are a nutritious Udipi breakfast and snack alternative.
The traditional bread-coated fried chicken can be replaced with Kerala Style chicken 65, which will make your mouth sing.
Andhra Pradesh is home to pesarattu, a dish similar to a dosa that is cooked with green gramme.
The ideal snack to have while watching the rain is fried banana chips made with coconut oil.
The circular medhu vada, or disc-shaped fritters made of lentils like Urad dal or Chana dal, also goes by the names vade and ulundhu vadai in South India.
A common sweet food from Kerala cooked with ripe bananas is called pazham pori, often known as banana fritters.