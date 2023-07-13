8 Best Vada Pav Joints In Mumbai
Mumbai, the bustling metropolis in India, is famous for its street food culture, and one iconic street snack that you must try when visiting is the Vada Pav.
Swati Snacks at Tardeo serves one of the best vada pav in Mumbai. This picture is proof of the fact that actress Madhuri Dixit and Apple CEO Tim had a fun time eating vada pav at the outlet.
Babu Vada Pav in Vile Parle serves the lightly flavoured vada with an exciting combination of green and sweet chutneys that everyone is fond of.
Ashok Vada Pav in Dadar is renowned for its crispy Vada Pav and spicy chutney.
Anand Vada Pav near Mithibai College in Vile Parle is a favourite among locals and is known for its flavourful Vada Pav and variety of chutneys.
Graduate Vada Pav in Matunga is a popular spot among students for its pocket-friendly and scrumptious Vada Pav.
Aaram Vada Pav, situated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, has been serving lip-smacking Vada Pav for over 80 years.
Gajanan Vada Pav in Santacruz is a small stall that attracts crowds with its tasty Vada Pav and tangy chutney.
Dheeraj Vada Pav near Juhu beach is known for its generously sized Vada Pav and delightful flavours.