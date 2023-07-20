books written
by indian freedom fighters
The Discovery of India was written by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru when he was in prison.
The Indian Struggle by Subhas Chandra Bose is a fascinating account of his idea of India.
Why I Am An Atheist by Bhagat Singh is a thought provoking essay.
Dadabhai Naoroji’s Poverty and Un-British Rule in India is an account of British exploitation.
Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography is a bestseller all over the world.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s autobiography was released after his death.
Lala Lajpat Rai’s Unhappy India delves into Indian civilization, culture and life.
Another one of Jawaharlal Nehru’s noted works is this collection of his letters to Indira Gandhi.